OpenAI’s race for growth meets global competition

Shafaq News – San Francisco

ChatGPT’s meteoric rise has transformed OpenAI into a global powerhouse, but the company is now grappling with lawsuits, executive shakeups, and intensifying competition, TechCrunch reported on Friday.

2024 was a defining year for OpenAI, marked by its partnership with Apple on Apple Intelligence, the release of GPT-4o with voice capabilities, and the launch of its text-to-video model Sora. The company also saw the departure of top figures like co-founder Ilya Sutskever and CTO Mira Murati, while facing lawsuits from Alden Global Capital-owned newspapers over copyright and an injunction from Elon Musk aimed at halting its shift to a for-profit model.

According to TechCrunch, OpenAI is working to strengthen its relationship with Washington, advance a major data center project, and secure what could become one of the largest fundraising rounds in history—all while fending off challenges from fast-rising Chinese rival DeepSeek.

