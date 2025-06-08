Shafaq News/ The extensive use of fiber-optic drones in the Ukraine–Russia war is leaving battlefields covered in discarded cable, as both sides adopt systems designed to resist electronic interference.

Images from combat zones show trenches and open ground layered with optical fiber, with some soldiers posting photos of bird nests woven from the leftover wire. Russian military channel Khronika Voyennaya described the aftermath as a “geological trace” of evolving battlefield technology.

Fiber-connected FPV drones have largely replaced traditional radio-controlled models, with each unit deploying between 10-25 kilometers of cable during flight, carrying both control commands and high-definition video in real time, allowing uninterrupted operation under electronic jamming.

“These drones provide stable, real-time communication in environments where radio signals would fail,” a defense analyst tracking battlefield technology noted.

The cable unspools from a ground-based reel as the drone flies, delivering low-latency performance while shielding transmissions from interception, making optical drones essential for reconnaissance and precision strikes.

However, the buildup of synthetic cable across active zones has raised environmental and logistical concerns, as the debris may obstruct troop movement and impact wildlife. Some soldiers have reportedly collected the material to craft makeshift fishing nets, though outcomes remain unverified.