Oil tanker capsizes off Oman's Duqm Coast, crew missing

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, The Omani Maritime Security Center announced that the "Prestige Falcon" oil tanker flying the Comoros flag capsized, 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah, Wilayat of Duqm.

The Center posted on X that a “search and rescue” operation was activated in coordination with authorities, affirming that the crew of "Prestige Falcon" comprised 13 Indian nationals and three Sri Lankans.

“The crew of the capsized tanker is still missing,” it stated.

Furthermore, the center informed Reuters that the vessel remains "submerged and inverted," without confirming if it had stabilized or if oil or oil products were leaking into the sea.

Shipping data from LSEG indicated the tanker was en route to Yemen's Aden port when it capsized near Oman's Duqm industrial port.

Duqm Port is situated on Oman's southwest coast, near the Sultanate's major oil and gas projects, including a significant refinery within Duqm's expansive industrial zone, the largest economic project in Oman.