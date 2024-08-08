Norway criticizes Israel's decision to restrict Norwegian diplomats' work

Shafaq News/ Israel has informed Norway that it will no longer facilitate the work of Norwegian diplomats in the Palestinian territories, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

“This action is an overreach that primarily affects our ability to assist the Palestinian population. Today's decision will have consequences for our relationship with Netanyahu's government,” Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in a statement. He added that Norway is considering measures to address the situation created by the Israeli government.

Eide further described Israel's decision to revoke the diplomatic status of Norwegian embassy staff responsible for relations with the Palestinian Authority as "extreme" and warned that it will have "consequences."