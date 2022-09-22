Report

North Korea denies exporting weapons to Russia

Category: World

Date: 2022-09-22T09:17:28+0000
Shafaq News/ North Korea says it hasn’t sent any weapons to Russia during the war in Ukraine and has no plans to do so.

Biden administration confirmed earlier that the U.S. intelligence assessment said that Russia was in the process of purchasing weapons from North Korea, including millions of artillery shells and rockets.

In a statement, an anonymous North Korean defense official told the U.S. to “keep its mouth shut” and stop making “reckless remarks.”

Moscow also denied the U.S. news.

It is worth noting that North Korea sending arms to Russia would violate United Nations resolutions banning the country from importing or exporting weapons.

“We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before, and we will not plan to export them,” said the official.

