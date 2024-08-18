North Korea denounces Ukraine's incursion into Russia, blames us for escalating tensions

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, North Korea has condemned Ukraine's incursion into Russia, labeling it an "unforgivable act of terror" orchestrated by Washington and its Western allies, state media reported Sunday.

The incursion, according to North Korea's KCNA news agency, is a direct result of the United States' "anti-Russia confrontational policy," which it claimed is pushing global tensions to the brink of World War III.

The US has provided "astronomical" amounts of lethal aid to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the report said, further inflaming the conflict.

"We strongly condemn the armed attack against Russian territory by the Zelenskyy puppet regime, controlled and supported by the United States and the West, as an unforgivable act of aggression and terror," North Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement released by KCNA.

Over the past year, North Korea has significantly strengthened its ties with Russia, which was marked by two summit meetings between their leaders, who pledged to deepen cooperation across various sectors. In June, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a pact in Pyongyang, establishing a "comprehensive strategic partnership" with a mutual defense agreement.

The US, South Korea, and Ukraine have accused North Korea of supplying artillery and missiles to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine. Both Pyongyang and Moscow have denied these allegations.