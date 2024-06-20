Kim Jong Un gifts Putin pair of Pungsan dogs

Shafaq News/ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has gifted Russian President Vladimir Putin a pair of Pungsan dogs, a breed native to North Korea, state media KCNA reported Thursday.

Kim and Putin were seen examining the dogs, tied to a rose-covered fence, during a segment aired on the state-controlled Korean Central Television on Thursday.

On Wednesday, they also took turns driving each other around in a Russian-built Aurus limousine.

Pungsans are a breed of hunting dogs from a region in northern North Korea.

In 2018, former South Korean president Moon Jae-in also received a pair of white Pungsans, named "Gomi" and "Songgang," from Kim during a breakthrough in inter-Korean relations.