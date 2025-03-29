No US aid: Citizens in Syria urged to depart amid Eid attack threats

Shafaq News/ The US Embassy in Damascus urged all American citizens in Syria to “leave immediately,” warning of an increased risk of attacks during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, the Department of State (DoS) stated on Saturday.

DoS cautioned that potential attacks could target embassies, international organizations, and Syrian government institutions in Damascus, with threats ranging from lone attackers to armed assaults and explosive devices.

The US travel advisory for Syria remains at Level 4: "Do Not Travel", citing terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, hostage-taking, armed conflict, and arbitrary detention as key threats.

The US suspended diplomatic operations in Syria in 2012, meaning it cannot provide routine or emergency consular services to its citizens there. The statement advised Americans in need of assistance to contact the US Interests Section at the Czech Embassy in Damascus.