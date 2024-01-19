New proposals in Israeli hostage talks amidst uncertain prospects for agreement

Shafaq News / A senior official in the US administration reported on Friday the presence of new proposals in the Israeli hostage talks, but there is no imminent agreement.

The official told NBC News that "there are new proposals on the table for another deal to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, but reaching an agreement is still somewhat distant."

The official added that "it will take at least a few more weeks to reach any agreement because the two sides are still quite apart."

It is believed that more than 130 prisoners, including Americans, are still held in Gaza, while over 100 prisoners were released by Hamas in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners in a ceasefire agreement last year. However, the families of the remaining prisoners urgently need any information about the fate of their loved ones.

The official indicated that the recent proposals have the same outlines as previous discussions and will involve releasing hostages in exchange for a cessation of hostilities. However, there was also a suggestion of maximum withdrawal of all Israeli and American hostages in exchange for a complete ceasefire, with a possible warning surrounding hostages who served in the Israeli army.

Furthermore, the official mentioned that Washington sees some softening in the Israeli rhetoric towards a longer ceasefire or a complete ceasefire because Israel is under intense pressure to return the hostages to their families.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized earlier that achieving Israel's goals in its war on Gaza requires minimal assistance, asserting his efforts to obtain the approval of other countries in this regard.

Moreover, Netanyahu earlier emphasized that the war will continue until all its objectives are achieved: liberating the hostages, eliminating Hamas, and ensuring that Gaza does not pose a future threat to Israel's security.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden announced that a settlement in Gaza is still far away. Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip continue, and clashes between the Israeli army and Hamas persist for the 105th consecutive day, amid a humanitarian and health catastrophe in the region.