New York City Youth Gathering Turns Violent, Prompting Police Intervention

Shafaq News / A youth gathering in New York City, organized through social media by an activist named Kai Cenat, took a dark turn as it devolved into rioting, property damage, and bloody clashes, requiring the intervention of over a thousand police officers to disperse the crowd.

According to reports from American media, the 21-year-old American influencer, Cenat, used his platform on Instagram to invite his followers to meet him in South Manhattan last Friday. During a live stream event, he promised to distribute various gifts, including coveted "PlayStation 5" consoles.

With millions of followers on Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, and other social media platforms, the man garnered a swift response from at least two thousand enthusiastic attendees who gathered at Union Square, hoping to catch a glimpse of their social media idol.

Unexpectedly, the crowd launched projectiles from nearby locations, targeting other attendees and law enforcement officers, who quickly swarmed the area in large numbers.

Television footage showed individuals surrounding cars, obstructing their movement, and even climbing atop a black SUV.

NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey stated in a press briefing, "I witnessed youths walking with blood streaming from their heads and faces, and others suffering from panic and asthma attacks. The situation spiraled out of control."

He added, "It took some time to regain control, and several injuries were reported among the youth."

By day's end, a thousand police officers managed to disperse the crowd.

Maddrey reported several arrests, and Cenat was questioned at a police station without being officially detained.