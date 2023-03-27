New Study Challenges Predictions of Global Population Explosion

Shafaq News/ A new study by Earth4All, commissioned by the non-profit organization "Club of Rome," challenges previous predictions of a global "population explosion" and suggests the world's population may be close to nine billion by 2050 before beginning to decline.

The study predicts that the world population will peak at 8.6 billion in 2050 before dropping to 7 billion by 2100, assuming current trends continue.

This peak could come earlier if governments take steps to raise average incomes and education levels.

The findings are seen as "good news" for the world, as they could ease pressure on nature, climate, and social and political tensions associated with overpopulation. However, the study's co-author, Ben Callegari, warns that there are still great environmental challenges to overcome, requiring significant effort to tackle the current model of overconsumption and overproduction.

"This gives us evidence to believe the population explosion won't go off, but we still face significant challenges from an environmental perspective. We need a lot of effort to address the current development paradigm of overconsumption and overproduction, which are bigger problems than population." Callegari said.

Previous estimates by the United Nations had predicted a population of 9.7 billion by mid-century, continuing to rise for several decades.