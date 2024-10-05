New Israeli airstrikes target Beirut suburbs and southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military launched new airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut and several locations in southern Lebanon, Lebanese sources reported earlier Saturday.

The airstrikes targeted the Hay Al-Abyad neighborhood and Burj Al-Barajneh in Beirut’s southern suburbs, with additional strikes hitting the southern villages of Al-Shahabiya, Al-Taybeh, and Barashit near Kafr Dunin.

Lebanon’s governmental emergency committee reported that Israeli warplanes carried out 153 airstrikes over the past 24 hours.

On Friday, the Israeli military confirmed that Hezbollah had fired approximately 222 rockets from Lebanon toward Israel.

The airstrikes come amid Israel’s ongoing attempts to advance on the ground in southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah continues to resist and launch rockets that have reached Tel Aviv and Haifa.

According to Hezbollah statements, the group destroyed Israeli tanks and killed dozens of Israeli soldiers in the attempted ground operations, vowing that it had sufficient forces and ammunition to repel Israeli advances.

While Israel typically withholds information about its casualties, reports indicated a decision was made not to disclose any details about the incident at this time.

On Friday, Lebanon’s Ministry of Health said in a statement that “Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours on towns and villages in southern Lebanon, Nabatieh, the Beqaa, Baalbek-Hermel, Mount Lebanon, and the capital Beirut have resulted in 37 deaths and 151 injuries.”

Four hospitals (Marjaayoun governmental hospital, Mays El Jabal governmental hospital, Bint jbeil governmental hospital, and Martyr Salah Ghandour Hospital) in southern Lebanon announced the suspension of their services on Friday due to heavy Israeli bombardment in their vicinity.