New Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addresses nation, outlines vision for future

Shafaq News/ In his official address to the nation, published in the Tehran Times, newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian set forth his administration's ambitious plans for Iran, touching on economic reforms, international relations, and social justice. Pezeshkian's speech came after the untimely passing of President Ebrahim Raisi in a tragic helicopter crash on May 19, 2024, which led to early elections and marked a pivotal moment in Iran's history.

Commitment to Economic Reforms

Pezeshkian began by addressing the pressing need for economic reform. He acknowledged the challenges facing Iran's economy and emphasized his commitment to implementing measures to foster growth and stability. "Our economy has faced significant challenges in recent years, and it is our priority to implement measures that will foster growth and stability. We are committed to reducing inflation, creating job opportunities, and enhancing the overall standard of living for our citizens," Pezeshkian stated.

Transparency and accountability are key components of his economic strategy. Pezeshkian promised to tackle corruption and ensure efficient use of resources. "Transparency and accountability are the pillars of a strong economy. We will take decisive actions against corruption and ensure that every rial is spent wisely to benefit the people," he declared.

Strengthening International Relations

Pezeshkian underscored the importance of rebuilding and strengthening Iran's relationships with the international community. He emphasized a balanced approach to foreign policy, grounded in "dignity, wisdom, and prudence." "Iran is ready to engage in constructive dialogue with all nations. We seek to build bridges of understanding and cooperation rather than walls of division," he said.

Moreover, Pezeshkian expressed a willingness to work towards resolving regional conflicts and enhancing diplomatic ties. He stated, "We aim to play a pivotal role in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East. Our administration is open to dialogue and collaboration with our neighbors and beyond."

Focus on Regional Cooperation

The new president highlighted the importance of strengthening relations with neighboring countries and fostering regional cooperation. "We will champion the establishment of a 'strong region' rather than one where a single country pursues hegemony and dominance over the others. I firmly believe that neighboring and brotherly nations should not waste their valuable resources on erosive competitions, arms races, or the unwarranted containment of each other," Pezeshkian remarked.

He outlined plans to cooperate with Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and regional organizations to deepen economic ties, bolster trade relations, and address common challenges such as terrorism, extremism, and environmental degradation. "Our region has been plagued for too long by war, sectarian conflicts, terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking, water scarcity, refugee crises, environmental degradation, and foreign interference. It is time to tackle these common challenges for the benefit of future generations," he said.

Stance on Israel and Palestine

Pezeshkian reiterated Iran's stance on Israel and the Palestinian issue. He called for Arab countries to collaborate and use all political and diplomatic leverage to achieve a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and end the prolonged occupation. "As a first measure, my administration will urge our neighboring Arab countries to collaborate and utilize all political and diplomatic leverages to prioritize achieving a permanent ceasefire in Gaza aiming to stop the massacre and prevent the broadening of the conflict," he asserted.

He emphasized that Iran's stance on Israel is rooted in opposition to apartheid and genocide, rejecting accusations of antisemitism. "Today, it seems that many young people in Western countries have recognized the validity of our decades-long stance on the Israeli regime. I would like to take this opportunity to tell this brave generation that we regard the allegations of antisemitism against Iran for its principled stance on the Palestinian issue as not only patently false but also as an insult to our culture, beliefs, and core values," Pezeshkian stated.

Strengthening Global Partnerships

Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for the support of China and Russia and stressed the importance of strategic partnerships with these countries. "China and Russia have consistently stood by us during challenging times. We deeply value this friendship," he noted. He highlighted the 25-year roadmap with China as a significant milestone and expressed a commitment to expanding cooperation with Russia.

He also mentioned plans to enhance relations with emerging international players in the Global South, African nations, and Latin America. "Recognizing that the global landscape has evolved beyond traditional dynamics, my administration is committed to fostering mutually beneficial relations with emerging international players in the Global South, especially with African nations," Pezeshkian said.

Relations with Europe and the United States

Pezeshkian acknowledged the complex relationship with Europe, noting missed opportunities and unfulfilled commitments related to the JCPOA. He expressed a desire for constructive dialogue based on mutual respect. "Despite these missteps, I look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue with European countries to set our relations on the right path, based on principles of mutual respect and equal footing," he remarked.

Regarding the United States, Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran will not respond to pressure and called for a reevaluation of US policy towards Iran. "The United States also needs to recognize the reality and understand, once and for all, that Iran does not—and will not—respond to pressure," he asserted. He reiterated Iran's commitment to a peaceful nuclear program and urged the US to adjust its policy accordingly.

Bazeshkian extended an open invitation to the international community to join Iran in pursuing constructive engagement and mutual benefit. "The Iranian people have entrusted me with a strong mandate to vigorously pursue constructive engagement on the international stage while insisting on our rights, our dignity and our deserved role in the region and the world. I extend an open invitation to those willing to join us in this historic endeavor," he concluded.