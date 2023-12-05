Netherlands: Calls to halt export of F-35 parts to Israel

Shafaq News / Lawyers associated with human rights organizations in the Netherlands urged a court on Tuesday to halt the export of fighter jet parts to Israel, which could be used in attacks on Gaza.

The organizations stated that supplying spare parts for the "F-35" fighters makes the Netherlands complicit in potential war crimes committed by Israel in its war against Hamas.

The civil suit began in The Hague as the Israeli military renewed calls for the mass evacuation of Khan Yunis city in southern Gaza, where tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought refuge in recent weeks. During this time, the Israeli military expanded its ground offensive and continued to strike targets across the Gaza Strip.

Human rights lawyers are demanding The Hague District Court issue a judicial order prohibiting the export of spare parts for the "F-35" fighters stored in a warehouse in the town of Woensdrecht.