Netanyahu thanks Biden for UN stance, discusses Gaza conflict in lengthy call

According to Netanyahu's office, Shfaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his gratitude to U.S. President Joe Biden for the U.S. position in the United Nations Security Council, which prevented a binding UN resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Netanyahu reiterated Israel's commitment to continuing the conflict until all its objectives, including the dismantling of Hamas and the release of hostages, are achieved.

The call has yet to be officially confirmed by the White House. Still, sources reported by the Daily Mail said that during the 45-minute call, President Biden reportedly sought to dissuade Netanyahu from launching strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon.