Netanyahu's wife: The Caesarea attack was an attempt to assassinate us

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Sara Netanyahu, the wife of theIsraeli Prime Minister, said that the drone attack targeting their home earlier was an attempt to assassinate them.

“The drone attack was an attempt to assassinate my husband and me. This is not only an assault on us but also on Israel and its people,” she said in her first comment on the drone attack in Caesarea.

On Saturday, a source in Netanyahu's office confirmed that Iran had attempted to assassinate the Israeli Prime Minister following the drone attack on his residence in Caesarea. The source indicated that a drone, reportedly coming from Lebanon, directly targeted Netanyahu's home.

Israeli Channel 13 also reported that the Prime Minister's office confirmed the drone was launched directly at Netanyahu's home, noting that "Netanyahu and his wife were not present at the time."

In turn, Iran denied any connection to the drone attack.