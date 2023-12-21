Netanyahu’s son accuses military chief of starting a de facto coup

Shafaq News / Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son, Yair, liked a social media post on Wednesday that accused the Chief of Staff of the Israeli army, Herzi Halevi, of initiating a de facto military coup, claiming the military chief knew ahead of time of the October 7 assault by Hamas, and did not tell the premier.

“On October 7 we were in the midst of a military coup led by Herzi Halevi, who didn’t inform the prime minister about the attack that was about to take place on the morning of Simchat Torah,” the post charged.

“The coup is neither over nor completed. The military chief and defense minister are preventing the internal security minister from entering a military base. Truly a coup,” the poster wrote.

Yair Netanyahu, who moved to Miami earlier this year and stayed there until late last month, despite the war in Israel, shared a clip on “how the High Court changed the security arrangements and the instructions for opening fire on the border of the Gaza Strip.”