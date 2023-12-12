Netanyahu expresses readiness to confront PA, Hamas responds

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is prepared to open a war against Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces if necessary.

In a closed-door meeting for the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Netanyahu explained that there are no differences between Hamas and the PA but that Hamas "wants to destroy us here and now, the PA wants to do it in stages."

Knesset members asked Netanyahu about his plans if the Palestinian Authority forces would target the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank in a possible cooperation with Hamas.

"The coup scenario is on the table...if such an event occurs, there will be helicopters in the air within a few minutes to respond." The Israeli PM said.

Asked about Gaza control after the war, Netanyahu expressed opposition to the Palestinian Authority taking control of the Strip.

"The Palestinian Authority will not be able to control Gaza under any circumstances," he said.

"Security responsibility will remain under the State of Israel."

Netanyahu undermined "the Oslo Accords, describing it as a "disaster that resulted in the same number of victims as the October 7 attack."

"The Oslo Accords are the fundamental mistake. They took the largest number of victims."

Hamas movement commented on Netanyahu's statement about the army's readiness to attack the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.

"Netanyahu's remarks regarding the occupation army's readiness to attack the Palestinian Authority suggest his intention to target our people in Gaza and the West Bank. This underscores his apparent disregard for a political settlement and his commitment to solidify the occupation, particularly in Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque." Hamas said in a statement published on Telegram.

Hamas urged the PA to end "all forms of security coordination with the occupation" and to join the resistance.

The Israeli war against Hamas in Gaza is now in its third month. More than 18,000 Palestinians were killed; most were children and women.

The Israeli forces so far have not achieved their primary targets, to free the hostages captured by Hamas on October 7 and destroy the infrastructure of the Palestinian resistance.

105 Israeli soldiers were killed since the ground operations, according to the Israeli army. But Hamas said the number is much higher.