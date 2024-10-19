Netanyahu after attack on his residence: Nothing will deter us

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made his first comment regarding the targeting of his residence in Caesarea, stating, "We will continue until the end and nothing will deter us."

A source in Netanyahu's office said that “Iran attempted to assassinate Netanyahu following the drone strike on his home in Caesarea.”

Earlier today, the Israeli PM's office confirmed that a drone coming from Lebanon “directly” targeted his home in Caesarea this morning, noting that "Netanyahu and his wife were not there."

In a statement, the Israeli army indicated that "siren alarms sounded at military bases in Glilot north of Tel Aviv following the infiltration of a drone from Lebanon."

Israeli media outlet Walla reported that the drone detonated after evading military efforts to intercept it. However, the spokesperson for the Israeli army pointed out that three drones crossed into Israel, coming from Lebanon. “Two drones were intercepted, while the third struck a building in Caesarea without causing any injuries.”

According to Emergency Medical Services in Israel, “there have been no reports of injuries.”

The incident has raised further alarm as tensions between Israel and Hezbollah continue to rise. Since October 7, Israeli authorities have imposed a media blackout on reports of casualties and damages, maintaining strict control over information.

The Lebanese party has not yet claimed responsibility for the drone attack, nor has any other armed group.

This unprecedented attack follows Hezbollah's recent announcement of a “new escalatory phase” in its confrontation with Israel, marking the first confirmation from the group of its use of “precision rockets” to target Israeli forces at the southern Lebanon border and in northern Israel.