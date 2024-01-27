Netanyahu: Qatar is a problematic state

Shafaq News / Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resumed his attack on Qatar today, Saturday, in a fresh comment on the leaked audio attributed to him several days ago, where he criticized the Gulf state, with which he has close ties, for its association with Hamas, describing it as "problematic."

According to Reuters, Netanyahu intensified pressure on Qatar to release hostages held in Gaza, stating that Doha should leverage its influence with Hamas, given its role as the host and funder of the group, as he described it.

Netanyahu told reporters, "I do not withdraw my words," in response to a question about his undisclosed comments where he indicated he did not want to thank Qatar for its mediation and considered it "problematic."

These comments were leaked to Israeli television this week in an audio recording.

In a leaked recording of a meeting with hostage families aired by Israeli news channel 12, Netanyahu described Qatar as "problematic."

He said, "I have not thanked Qatar because, for me, Qatar does not differ fundamentally from the United Nations, from the Red Cross, but in a way it is more problematic. Nevertheless, I am willing to deal with any mediator now who can help me bring them (the hostages) home."

On the other hand, Qatar expressed strong condemnation of the statements attributed to Netanyahu, with the Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majid Al-Ansari, posting on X, "We strongly condemn the statements attributed to the Israeli Prime Minister in various media reports regarding Qatari mediation."

"If the circulating statements are true, the Israeli Prime Minister is obstructing and undermining mediation efforts, for narrow political reasons instead of prioritizing saving lives, including Israeli hostages."