Nearly 4,000 Deaths on Migration Routes to Europe from North Africa and the Middle East in 2022, IOM

Shafaq News/ The International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced on Tuesday that almost 4,000 individuals died while attempting to cross from North Africa and the Middle East to Europe last year.

The organization revealed that "almost 3,800 people died on migration routes from the Middle East and North Africa region last year (between January and December 2022), the highest toll since 2017 when 4,255 deaths were recorded."

The recorded figure of 3,789 deaths represents an 11% increase compared to 2021, according to Agence France Presse (AFP).

As stated by the IOM, the Middle East, and North Africa region accounted for over half of the global death toll.

Within North Africa, 203 deaths were documented, with the perilous crossing of the Sahara desert being a significant challenge. Additionally, 825 deaths were recorded on the routes in the Middle East.

Libya had the highest recorded deaths among North African countries, with 117 fatalities.

The IOM emphasized that the death toll "is likely to be much higher than announced."

Othman Belbeisi, the IOM's Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, expressed grave concern and called for immediate action, stating, "This alarming number of deaths requires immediate attention and concerted efforts to enhance the safety and protection of migrants."

Most deaths in the region occurred in Yemen, where violence against migrants has escalated. At least 795 individuals, primarily Ethiopians, died on the route between Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, many fatal accidents occurred on sea routes from the Middle East and North Africa to Europe in 2022. Particularly, boats departing from Lebanon bound for Greece and Italy faced numerous tragic incidents, resulting in at least 174 deaths.

According to data from the International Organization for Migration's website, 2,406 migrants died or went missing in the eastern, central, and western Mediterranean regions in 2022.