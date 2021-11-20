Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

NATO chief: alliance watching Russian troops near Ukraine

Category: World

Date: 2021-11-20T06:04:20+0000
NATO chief: alliance watching Russian troops near Ukraine

Shafaq News/ NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that the alliance is closely monitoring an unusual concentration of Russian forces on the border with Ukraine, warning that similar troops were used by Moscow in the past to intervene in neighboring countries.

Speaking at a defense seminar in Berlin, Stoltenberg said NATO had seen a significant military buildup by Russia close to the borders of Ukraine lately.

“We are now closely monitoring the developments along the borders,” he said. “This matters for NATO and we have the capacity, we have the capabilities to collect information, to monitor it closely and to understand what is going on there.”

Stoltenberg said that the alliance had made clear to Russia that “we see their significant military buildup.”

“We see an unusual concentration of forces and we know that they have used these type of forces before to actually intervene and invade other countries, Georgia and Ukraine,” he added.

Source: AP

related

NATO: Turkey and Greece will start negotiating

Date: 2020-09-03 17:02:23
NATO: Turkey and Greece will start negotiating

Turkish court sentences U.S. consulate employee over aiding terrorist organization

Date: 2020-10-27 16:50:51
Turkish court sentences U.S. consulate employee over aiding terrorist organization

Iran says nuclear scientist killed by satellite-controlled machine gun

Date: 2020-12-09 18:59:44
Iran says nuclear scientist killed by satellite-controlled machine gun

NATO Says Afghanistan Withdrawal Has Begun

Date: 2021-04-29 16:34:19
NATO Says Afghanistan Withdrawal Has Begun

NATO calls on Taliban to allow departure of all who want to leave

Date: 2021-08-17 14:50:51
NATO calls on Taliban to allow departure of all who want to leave

NATO pledges to speed evacuations from Afghanistan as criticism mounts

Date: 2021-08-20 05:54:56
NATO pledges to speed evacuations from Afghanistan as criticism mounts