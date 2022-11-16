NASA's Artemis rocketship on course for moon after epic launch

Category: World

Date: 2022-11-16T17:12:44+0000

Shafaq News/ With a dash of launch-pad heroics and 8.8 million pounds (4 million kg) of thrust, NASA's colossal new rocket soared into space for the first time early on Wednesday, sending a next-generation capsule on a crewless voyage around the moon and back 50 years after the final Apollo lunar mission. The U.S. space agency's much-delayed and highly anticipated launch from Florida kicked off Apollo's successor program, Artemis, aimed at returning astronauts to the lunar surface this decade and establishing a sustainable base there as a stepping stone to future human exploration of Mars. The 32-story-tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket blasted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at 1:47 a.m. EST (0647 GMT), piercing the blackness over Cape Canaveral with a reddish-orange tail of fire as crowds of spectators cheered and screamed. About 90 minutes later, the rocket's upper stage propelled the Orion capsule out of Earth orbit and on its trajectory to the moon, NASA said. The three-week Artemis I mission entails a 25-day Orion flight bringing the capsule to within about 60 miles (97 km) of the lunar surface before flying about 40,000 miles (64,400 km) beyond the moon and looping back to Earth. The capsule is expected to splash down at sea on Dec. 11. (Reuters)

related

NASA launches Perseverance rover to seek signs of ancient life on Mars

Date: 2020-07-30 15:40:15

The Dwarf planet is a possible habitable zone

Date: 2020-08-11 19:09:32

The Earth is making the moon rust

Date: 2020-09-05 16:44:55

NASA unveils 30 new Hubble telescope space pictures of cosmic wonders

Date: 2020-12-12 17:24:47

NASA prepares to fire up engines on 'the most powerful rocket ever built'

Date: 2021-01-08 19:37:47

NASA’ Perseverance rover has successfully landed on Mars

Date: 2021-02-19 07:03:19