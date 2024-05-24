Moscow warns the West about using its weapons to strike Russian territory

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, asserted that Western countries are fully aware of the repercussions of enabling Kyiv's forces to strike Russian territory with the long-range Western weapons supplied to Ukraine.

Commenting on recent Western calls to target Russian territory, Polyanskiy stated, "We understand, just as Western countries fully understand, the consequences of using or not using long-range weapons against certain targets in Russia... They are fully aware of what this could lead to."

Polyanskiy emphasized that Russia remains focused on achieving its objectives in the military operation in Ukraine and is not concerned with the positions of "Western leaders who are detached from reality, who say one thing today and another thing tomorrow, and lie in both cases because they are accustomed to lying and misleading the international community."

Earlier, the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael McCaul, urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken to allow Kyiv's forces to target Russian territory with American weapons, presenting a map of Russian areas that American ATACMS missiles could hit.

Furthermore, a group of U.S. Congress members led by the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Mike Turner, called on Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to allow Ukraine to use American weapons "to strike strategic targets in Russian territory under certain conditions."