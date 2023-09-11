Moscow to allow visa-free travel to 4 Arab countries

Shafaq News / Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov announced that negotiations are underway to waive entry visas for Russian citizens with 11 countries, including four Arab countries: Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

“The government’s draft agreements for the visa waiver for [Russian] citizens with a number of countries, namely: Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Haiti, Zambia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Trinidad, and Tobago, are at different stages of work,” Ivanov told TASS agency.

Since Moscow’s war on Ukraine started a year ago, a substantial number of Russians have begun moving to the Gulf. Some of the biggest real estate investors in Dubai are said to be Russians.

Russia is also preparing agreements to simplify visa exchanges with six more countries, reported TASS.

(Middle East Economy)