Moroccan authorities thwart ISIS-linked terror plot

Shafaq News/ Morocco's Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations (BCIJ) announced, on Sunday, the disruption of a terrorist plot in its advanced planning stages.

Special forces from the General Directorate for Territorial Surveillance conducted a series of coordinated raids, resulting in the arrest of four individuals linked to ISIS, including three brothers. The suspects, aged 26, 29, 31, and 35, were operating in the Had Soualem area of Berrechid province.

Searches conducted during the operation uncovered a cache of materials intended for use in manufacturing explosives, including bladed weapons, chemical-filled bottles, chemical fertilizers, sulfur, charcoal powder, salts, and other suspicious substances. Additional items seized included electrical wires, welding tools, and adhesive tapes, all suspected to be components for creating explosive devices. The confiscated materials were handed over to scientific and technical police units for detailed forensic analysis.

Investigations revealed that the suspects had made coordinated purchases of explosive-making chemicals from multiple hardware stores in Had Soualem, stockpiling these materials at one of their residences. Preparations for experimental manufacturing operations were reportedly underway.

Further inquiries uncovered that two of the arrested brothers had conducted reconnaissance missions to various locations, documenting potential targets through photographs and video recordings.