Missing Submarine "Titan" Found Wrecked at Bottom of Atlantic Ocean, Crew Members Feared Dead

Shafaq News/ The US Coast Guard has announced the discovery of the wreckage of the submarine "Titan," which went missing a few days ago, and confirmed the deaths of those on board. The submarine was on a mission to explore the wreck of the "Titanic" when it disappeared.

Coast Guard officials described the circumstances surrounding the search for the submarine as complicated. They offered condolences to the families of the five crew members and stated that efforts were underway to gather details and determine the cause of the submarine's sinking.

CNN reported that debris found near the Titanic wreck was identified as belonging to the missing "Titan" submarine. The company operating the submarine, Oceangate, expressed their belief that the crew had been lost and extended condolences to their families.

The US Coast Guard announced that a robotic deep-diving vehicle had discovered a debris field while searching for the missing submarine on the ocean floor. Experts are currently reviewing the information collected by the vehicle.

The search reached a critical stage as the available oxygen supply for the five people on board is estimated to have been depleted or near depletion. The submarine initially had enough oxygen for 96 hours, so it likely ran out on Thursday morning if still intact.

The timing of oxygen depletion depends on various factors, such as the submarine's power supply and the behavior of those on board.