Middle East Airlines postponed flights amid Israel-Hezbollah tensions

Shafaq News/ Lebanese Middle East Airlines postponed some flights from Sunday evening to Monday morning.

The airline did not mention the reason for postponing its flights amid the security unrest caused by mutual bombing between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah.

Two security sources told Reuters on Sunday that Lebanese Hezbollah is on "extreme alert" following the recent tensions from the Majdal Shams attack in the occupied Golan.

“Hezbollah recently evacuated key sites in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley, anticipating a potential Israeli attack,” the sources said.

On Saturday, a rocket struck the town of Majdal Shams in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, killing 12 people and injuring others. The Israeli military accused Hezbollah and threatened severe retaliation, but the Lebanese group denied any involvement and disclaimed responsibility for the attack.