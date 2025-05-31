Meta joins military tech sector with $100M partnership

Shafaq News/ Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has officially entered the military technology sector through a $100M strategic partnership with American defense startup Anduril.

The collaboration is part of a broader $22B US Department of Defense initiative to enhance combat and tactical capabilities using smart, wearable technologies.

Under the deal, Meta will develop advanced AI software, while Anduril will design field equipment, including next-generation helmets and extended reality (XR) headsets. These devices aim to help soldiers detect drones from afar, locate concealed targets, and operate autonomous weapon systems in complex combat environments. The gear leverages Meta’s immersive tech breakthroughs—like those in its Quest VR platform—adapted for military use.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed pride in this strategic shift, noting that the company's work in AI and XR is now “ready to serve American troops who defend national interests.” Anduril founder Palmer Luckey, who previously led Oculus at Meta, said the partnership will produce cutting-edge technologies to make soldiers “technologically superior to any potential enemy.”

The move has also sparked political debate. Zuckerberg has faced criticism over his growing ties to figures close to President Donald Trump. He donated $1M to Trump’s inaugural committee and recently appointed UFC chief Dana White, a known Trump ally, to Meta’s board. At the same time, Meta has scaled back its diversity and inclusion initiatives—prompting speculation that one of Silicon Valley’s largest firms is shifting politically.