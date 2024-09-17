Meta expands global ban on Russian state media citing foreign interference

Shafaq News/ US tech giant Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has announced a global ban on Russian state-controlled media outlets across its platforms "to prevent foreign interference activities."

This decision follows accusations made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, who labeled Russian state media outlet "RT" as engaging in destabilizing activities, describing it as a "branch" of Russian intelligence.

A Meta spokesperson told AFP, "After careful consideration, we have extended our measures against Russian state media." The ban now includes outlets like Rossiya Segodnya, RT, and related entities, which are prohibited from using Meta's platforms globally due to their involvement in foreign interference.

Blinken had earlier told reporters, "We know that RT has cyber capabilities and has been involved in covert media influence operations and the procurement of military equipment," highlighting its activities in Moldova.

He added that Russia’s use of disinformation as a tool to undermine and polarize free and open societies has global reach, urging all US allies and partners to treat RT’s activities similarly to Russian intelligence operations within their borders.

Blinken’s remarks came after the US revealed a series of legal actions and sanctions targeting RT, in response to alleged interference in US presidential elections.

The US Department of State also imposed visa restrictions on the media group to which RT belongs, Rossiya Segodnya, alongside other affiliated companies.