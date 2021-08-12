Massive floods hit Turkey’s the Black Sea region

Shafaq News/ Floods in Bartin, Sinop, Kastamonu, and Karabuk provinces of Turkey have injured more than 13 people. Videos from the Black Sea region show multiple houses and vehicles being destroyed as a result of flooding. Insider Paper said.

According to authorities, a new wave of floods caused by heavy rains hit Turkey’s northern Black Sea provinces on Wednesday, with one elderly woman missing and injuring 13 others.

However, reports are now coming from unofficial sources that multiple people are missing after floods in different provinces. Insider Paper reported.

Ismail Catakli, Deputy Interior Minister said that one person was missing following floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in Bartin’s Kumluca district.

Azdavay Mayor Osman Nuri Civelek said, ‘We have not seen anything like this in history. All of the stream beds overflowed.’

The floods also destroyed many homes and businesses in Bartin, as well as sweeping away vehicles.

Thirteen people were injured in different areas of Bartin after vehicles overturned as a result of a collapsed bridge. The injured were taken to hospitals in the area.

According to the disaster agency, power was out in a dozen villages in Bartin’s Ulus district.

Some people who got stranded by the flood were rescued by a helicopter directed to Yenikonak village of Ayancık district.

According to AFAD, the floods also affected the Northern Sinop province, with a public hospital in the Ayancik district being evacuated.

Evacuation procedures were underway at the state hospital in Ayanck district of Sinop, where torrential rains caused floods and overflows. Patients were transferred via helicopter to vehicles and then to hospitals in safe areas.

Officials in the city of Sinop warned the public on social media that heavy rains would continue Wednesday and Thursday, threatening floods and landslides.

The floods also impacted the provinces of Karabuk and Kastamonu, causing damage to buildings, vehicles, and agricultural fields.