Man shot dead near the White House

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, local police in Washington said that law enforcement officers were investigating a shooting incident a few blocks from the White House, which led to the death of one person.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the 1600 Block of K Street. Investigators say the man arrived at a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for a male suspect wearing a black puffy coat and gray pants.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting and crash, and the incident remains under investigation.