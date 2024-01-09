Man shot dead near the White House

Man shot dead near the White House
2024-01-09T21:08:57+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, local police in Washington said that law enforcement officers were investigating a shooting incident a few blocks from the White House, which led to the death of one person.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the 1600 Block of K Street. Investigators say the man arrived at a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for a male suspect wearing a black puffy coat and gray pants.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting and crash, and the incident remains under investigation.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon