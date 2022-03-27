Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Man and 2 teens planned ISIS-inspired killings at Chicago mosque during spring break, FBI says

Category: World

Date: 2022-03-27T09:37:46+0000
Man and 2 teens planned ISIS-inspired killings at Chicago mosque during spring break, FBI says

Shafaq News/ A man from Maine and two teenagers planned an ISIS-inspired attack on a Shia Muslim mosque near Chicago, newly unsealed court documents revealed on Friday.

The FBI said Xavier Pelkey of Waterville, Maine, and the two teens — one from the Chicago area and one from Kentucky — communicated through Instagram and other chat platforms with plans to meet in Chicago during “spring break." The teens were not named due to their age.

The teenager in Chicago allegedly told the FBI that the plan was to “enter the Shia mosque and separate the adults from the children, then murder the adults” all in the name of ISIS, according to a court filing.

“If they had not encountered law enforcement at that point, they would continue on to another Shia mosque or Jewish synagogue and execute the same plan. They did not have a plan to escape but rather their plan ended with them being shot by law enforcement,” the FBI said in its filing.

The FBI conducted search warrants in February at the teenagers' houses in Chicago and in Kentucky.

During those raids, “agents from Chicago FBI seized multiple firearms, including a Remington pump shotgun, swords, knives, a bow and arrows, multiple homemade ISIS flags, and multiple electronic devices from Juvenile #1’s residence," according to the FBI.

When agents searched Pelkey’s home in February they allegedly found several hand-painted ISIS flags and three homemade explosives that used fireworks and also allegedly had shrapnel.

When an FBI bomb technician broke apart the devices to inspect them “he found that staples, pins and thumb tacks had been inserted among the device components," according to court papers.

Pelkey has been charged with being in possession of a destructive device that was not properly registered to him.

The details of the alleged plot and some of the images were made public on Friday after investigators had originally requested some of the documents be held under seal while they continued their investigation.

A judge ordered Pelkey held in custody pending trial.

Court papers included photos that allegedly showed hand painted ISIS signs in Pelkey’s home as well as the alleged explosive devices.

Pelkey's lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

ISIS identifies with Sunni extremists and has long sought to commit genocide against Shiite Muslims, among others.

related

ISIS’s Abu Walaa was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison, DW

Date: 2021-02-24 19:29:32
ISIS’s Abu Walaa was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison, DW

ISIS still has millions and changes its funding strategy to "distributor"

Date: 2019-11-21 12:11:30
ISIS still has millions and changes its funding strategy to "distributor"

Russia repatriates all Russian children of ISIS from Iraq

Date: 2021-03-25 18:54:03
Russia repatriates all Russian children of ISIS from Iraq

ISIS claims Kabul rocket attacks

Date: 2020-11-21 16:27:20
ISIS claims Kabul rocket attacks

Italy arrests four suspected of sending funds to ISIS

Date: 2021-07-05 16:52:13
Italy arrests four suspected of sending funds to ISIS

ISIS plot to assassinate the US Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul

Date: 2021-01-12 17:08:02
ISIS plot to assassinate the US Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul

Brother of victim takes stand in ISIS-inspired stabbing trial

Date: 2021-10-29 07:22:42
Brother of victim takes stand in ISIS-inspired stabbing trial

Man and Woman Charged with attempting to join and fight for ISIS

Date: 2021-04-02 06:16:47
Man and Woman Charged with attempting to join and fight for ISIS