London: five injured in stabbing attack

London: five injured in stabbing attack
2025-01-23T17:40:04+00:00

Shafaq News/ The British Ambulance Service announced, on Thursday, that five individuals received treatment after being stabbed in south London.

According to the service, one person was taken to a trauma center in central London, while the other four were transported to a hospital.

British media reported that the incident occurred near a large Asda store.

The service added: "We dispatched several support resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a medic in a rapid response vehicle, members of the tactical response unit, and the London air ambulance."

The London Police confirmed that a man had been arrested following the stabbing incident in Croydon, but authorities did not disclose his motive for the attack or his nationality.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon