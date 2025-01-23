London: five injured in stabbing attack

Shafaq News/ The British Ambulance Service announced, on Thursday, that five individuals received treatment after being stabbed in south London.

According to the service, one person was taken to a trauma center in central London, while the other four were transported to a hospital.

British media reported that the incident occurred near a large Asda store.

The service added: "We dispatched several support resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a medic in a rapid response vehicle, members of the tactical response unit, and the London air ambulance."

The London Police confirmed that a man had been arrested following the stabbing incident in Croydon, but authorities did not disclose his motive for the attack or his nationality.