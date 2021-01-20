Report

Live coverage of the inauguration ceremony for Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President

Category: World

Date: 2021-01-20T16:22:17+0000
Shafaq News/ US-elected Joe Biden inauguration started now in Washington.

Biden's inauguration ceremony is limited to thousands of attendees due to the strict measures that were taken for Coronavirus pandemic.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama are attending the inauguration

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will headline President-elect Joe Biden's and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' swearing-in ceremony.

Gaga, who has a history of activism alongside Biden and campaigned for him during the general election, will perform the national anthem. There will be a musical performance by Lopez, who has used her voice during the coronavirus pandemic to speak out against its disproportionate toll on minority communities.

Trump, who entered the White House four years ago, has left without greeting Biden or attending the inauguration.

