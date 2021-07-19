Report

Lebanon's energy ministry to visit Baghdad next week

Date: 2021-07-19T07:18:08+0000
Lebanon's energy ministry to visit Baghdad next week

Shafaq News/ Lebanon's energy ministry, Raymond Ghajar, and Major General Abbas Ibrahim, head of Lebanon's General Security agency, will visit Baghdad next week.

the Lebanese newspaper, Al-Jumhuriya, reported on Monday, that Ghajar and Ibrahim, will head to Baghdad, after the Eid al-Adha holiday, accompanied by a delegation of ministry officials and Electricité du Liban, to finalize a signed settlement agreement.”

Lebanon is set to receive 500,000 tonnes of fuel oil from Iraq in 2021 for power generation, now Iraq raised the Iraqi crude oil aid to one million tons.

The newspaper quoted government sources, saying “Lebanon will benefit from this aid starting from the beginning of next August, and the materials suitable for consumption will be in the tanks of the power plants before the middle of next August, they are sufficient quantities to ensure stability in energy production for at least 7 months.”

It is noteworthy that Lebanon is in the throes of a financial crisis described by the World Bank as one of the deepest depressions of modern history. Fuel shortages in past weeks have forced motorists to queue for hours for dribbles of gasoline.

Lebanon’s state power company cannot meet demand, leaving Lebanese homes and businesses facing power cuts for several hours each day and forcing many to turn to private power generators.

