Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Date: 2021-05-03T09:42:02+0000
Shafaq News/ COVID-19 is affecting so far more than 215 countries and territories around the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University, which shows the latest update of countries and territories classification, the global coronavirus cases rose to more than 152 million cases (153,528,151 cases) and the death toll reached 3,217,303.

The United States still ranks the first with 33,180,441 cases, and 591,062 deaths, meanwhile India is in the second place with 19,925,604 cases and 218,959 deaths.

The other countries in the top infected countries list are respectively, Brazil (14,754,910), France (5,652,247 cases), Turkey (4,875,388cases), Russia (4,831,744 cases), UK (4,420,201 cases), Italy (4,044,762cases), Spain (3,524,077 cases) and Germany (3,425,598 cases).

