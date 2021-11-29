Latest on the worldwide spread of Coronavirus

Shafaq News / So far, COVID-19 is affecting over 215 countries and territories worldwide.

Worldometers.com, which shows the latest update of countries and territories and their continental, regional classification based on the United Nations geoscheme, showed that global coronavirus cases rose to more than 236 million cases. (261,763,799.)

5,217,311 deaths and 236,425,061 recoveries were registered according to Worldometers.

The US ranks on the top with 49,099,590 cases and 799,414 deaths, while India is in second place with 34,580,832 cases and 468,790 deaths.

Brazil, the UK, Russia, Turkey, France, Iran, Germany, and Argentina are the most infected countries.

In the Arab world, Iraq ranks 1st (25th in the world) with 2,079,622 cases and 23,793 deaths, followed by Morocco (43rd in the world) with 949,732 cases and 14,774 deaths.

The UAE, Lebanon, UAE, Tunisia, and Jordan are also the most affected Arab countries.

Reuters estimates that COVID-19 infections are still rising in 51 countries.

So far, at least 202 countries have begun vaccinating people for the coronavirus and have administered at least 7,833,748,000 doses of the vaccine.

Gibraltar leads the world and has administered enough vaccine doses for 144% of its population, assuming every person needs two doses.