Latest on the worldwide spread of Coronavirus

Shafaq News / So far, COVID-19 is affecting over 215 countries and territories worldwide.

Worldometers.com, which shows the latest update of countries and territories and their continental, regional classification based on the United Nations geoscheme, showed that global coronavirus cases rose to more than 235 million cases. (235,434,191.)

4,811,825deaths and 212,243,461 recoveries were registered according to Worldometers.

The US ranks on the top with 44,490,897 cases and 719,674 deaths, while India is in second place with 33,813,903 cases and 448,846 deaths.

The other most infected countries are Brazil, UK, Russia, Turkey, France, Iran, Argentina, and Spain.

In the Arab world, Iraq ranks 1st (22nd in the world) with 2,007,227 cases and 22,344 deaths, followed by Morocco (37th in the world) with 934,828 cases and 14,315 deaths.

The UAE, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan are also the most affected Arab countries.

Reuters estimates that COVID-19 infections are still rising in 53 countries.

So far, at least 200 countries have begun vaccinating people for the coronavirus and have administered at least 6,258,956,000 doses of the vaccine.