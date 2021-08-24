Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Shafaq News / So far, COVID-19 is affecting over 215 countries and territories worldwide.

Worldometers.com which shows the latest update of countries and territories and their continental regional classification based on the United Nations Geoscheme showed that global coronavirus cases rose to more than 213 million cases. (213,338,549.)

4,454,050 fatalities and 190,903,864 recoveries were registered according to Worldometers.

The US ranks the top 38,814,596 cases, and 646,667 deaths, while India is in second place with 32,474,773 cases and 435,050 deaths.

The other most infected countries are Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Argentina, Colombia and Spain, respectively.

In the Arab world, Iraq ranks 1st (22nd in the world) with 1,832,240 cases and 20,262 deaths, followed by Morocco (36th in the world) with 813,945 cases and 11,889 deaths.

The UAE, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Jordan are also some of the most affected Arab countries.

Reuters estimates that at least 200 countries have begun vaccinating against COVID-19.

Among countries with more than 1 million people, Malaysia is currently vaccinating faster than any other, administering a daily average of 1,516 doses per 100,000 people in the past seven days. Mongolia was previously the fastest, administering about 3,434 doses per 100,000 people per day.

The United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Portugal, Singapore and Chile are the first countries in the world to give at least one dose of vaccine to their people.