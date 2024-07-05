Labour Party secures majority in UK’s 2024 general election

Shafaq News/ The Labour Party has officially won enough seats in the UK’s 2024 general election to secure a majority in parliament, as vote counting continues. Labour Leader Keir Starmer is set to become prime minister and form a new government.

With more than half of the seats counted, Labour appears to be on track for one of its largest-ever majorities in the House of Commons.

As of 05:00 a.m., the Labour Party won 326 of the 650 seats in parliament, and the Conservatives have secured 144 seats.

Keir Starmer, poised to become the first Labour prime minister in 14 years, emphasized his government’s commitment to prioritizing the nation over party interests. “A mandate like this comes with great responsibility,” Starmer said. “Our focus will be on national renewal.”

“We have to return politics to public service,” he added.

Starmer is expected to visit King Charles III later Friday to seek permission to form a new government.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak acknowledged the election outcome, stating that the British people have “delivered a sobering verdict.” Sunak, who retained his seat in North Yorkshire, expressed his regret over the Conservative Party’s loss.

“I take responsibility for the loss,” Sunak told supporters. “To the many good, hard-working Conservative candidates who lost tonight, despite their tireless efforts, their local records and delivery, and their dedication to their communities, I am sorry.”

Sunak added that he has called Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory. “Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country’s stability and future,” Sunak said.

Several prominent Conservative politicians, including Defence Minister Grant Shapps and Education Minister Gillian Keegan, also lost their seats in the election.