LUTKA: migration rate of Iraqi citizens has increased unexpectedly 

Shafaq News/ The Summit Foundation For Refugee and Displaced Affairs (LUTKA) revealed that the migration of the people is continuing.

“Despite the high threat of illegal immigration roads and hearing of drowning in Yacht daily, citizens are still red on migration and refugees to other countries for a better life.” The Summit Foundation said.

“Over 100 thousand refugees have crossed the central sea to reach Europe without the dangers of the waves of the sea and all the dangerous roads.”

“The cause of the unemployment and lack of stability and the challenges of migration is a major push for young people to migrate, besides having fake news and trying to freak out the youth by people who do human trade And they do what they say is safe and sound. Easily it gets to the point that none of these news is true; the risks of illegal immigration are much more than we see on a daily basis.” It added.

According to the information from the Summit Institute, the migration rate of Iraqi citizens from the end of July and early August has increased unexpectedly and continues to increase especially after the recent tension and conflicts of Iraq citizens. Against the bombing of Turkey on the tourist areas of Kurdistan Region and the lives lost. Danying some Arab citizens and banning the visa of Turkey and re-accepting the visa of that country.

“As migration has increased by 1 to 1, and this rate has not increased after 2020, the reasons for migration and refugees are many and our youth are always on the way to this road for a better life.” LUTKA concluded.