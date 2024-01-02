Kuwait urges citizens to adhere to Iraqi authorities' instructions for hunting activities

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Kuwaitis interested in hunting in Iraq to comply with the regulations and instructions set forth by Iraqi authorities.

In a statement published by the official Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the ministry emphasized the necessity of ensuring that entry visas align with the actual purpose of the visit, whether for tourism or hunting.

This advisory comes in the wake of a statement from the Iraqi Security Media Cell on December 26, 2023, reporting the discovery of the bodies of Kuwaiti citizen Anwar Al-Dhufairi and Saudi citizen Faisal Al-Mutairi in the Al- Anbar Desert. The fatalities were attributed to the explosion of an "old explosive device" believed to have been left behind by ISIS.