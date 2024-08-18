Kuwait announces power cuts due to fuel supply problem amid 53°C heat

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy announced that power cuts affecting residential, industrial, and agricultural areas were due to a "fuel supply problem."

The Ministry explained that "power cuts are scheduled to reduce network load during peak hours from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm, due to high air conditioning use."

“This measure is being implemented for the first time in years due to rising population, urban expansion, higher temperatures, and delayed maintenance of electrical stations,” it added.

The power outage affected several densely populated areas, including Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, Hawalli, Salmiya, Mubarak Al-Kabeer, and Sabah Al-Ahmad, as well as industrial and agricultural zones.

The decision followed the Kuwait National Petroleum Company's halt of several gas processing units, impacting gas quality for electricity generation and reducing electrical loads. This crisis coincides with predictions of temperatures reaching 53°C in Kuwait, heightening pressure on the electricity network.