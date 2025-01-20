Kurdish artist among victims of Turkish airstrike at Tishreen Dam

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish artist, Bafi Tyar, was killed in a Turkish airstrike in northeastern Syria, near the Tishreen Dam.

Tyar, 64, had been participating in a peaceful sit-in near the Tishreen Dam, alongside other citizens.

In the past two days, protesters have gathered near the Tishreen Dam, calling for an end to attacks on the facility, which serves as a crucial source of energy and irrigation for large areas in northern Syria.

The late artist was well-known for his many television films, addressing the political, economic, and social issues facing Kurds in Syria, Turkiye, and around the world.

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, northeastern Syria witnessed sustained clashes between the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the pro-Turkish Syrian National Army, resulting in at least 100 casualties on both sides.