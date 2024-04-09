KRG to prepare salary list for unappointed lecturers

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Ministry of Education announced, on Tuesday, that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will prepare a "special" salary list for unappointed lecturers to be sent to the federal government in Baghdad.

The ministry stated that "after Eid al-Fitr, it will prepare a special salary list for unappointed lecturers as permanent contracts for everyone and submit it to the federal government, requesting financial allocation for them, as lecturers receive their salaries in the Kurdistan Region along with the employees."

The ministry urged everyone to "support the government in this step, as KRG will make every effort to implement it."

It concluded by saying, "The Ministry of Education will hand over the list of lecturers' salaries to the Council of Ministers to be forwarded through the Kurdistan Ministry of Finance to the federal government."

On April 4, 2024, KRG’s Minister of Education, Alan Hamah Saeed, stated that "Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has decided to disburse the financial entitlements of the lecturers as soon as possible and before Eid."

On January 7, 2024, the Kurdistan Ministry of Education decided to appoint unappointed teachers "as unpaid lecturers" on a contractual basis following the instructions of the Ministry of Finance and Economy in the Region. Miss

Notably, the Kurdish government has faced significant challenges in meeting the timely and complete payment of salaries to its civil servants for the past decade.

This financial strain intensified following a ruling by a Paris-based arbitration court that suspended the KRG's oil exports to international markets a year ago, exacerbating its financial crisis.

As a result, the KRG has been heavily reliant on local income sources and its allocated share from the federal budget, which has been a subject of controversy. Despite efforts to manage its fiscal situation, the KRG has consistently struggled to meet its salary obligations.

The Federal Supreme Court of Iraq's decision worsened the situation by issuing a ruling ordering the "localization" of salaries for all Kurdistan Region employees in federal banks.

This decision has resulted in the halt of salary disbursements, leading to numerous strikes across various sectors.