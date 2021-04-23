Report

Joe Biden to visit UK in June for first overseas trip as president

Category: World

Date: 2021-04-23T17:42:11+0000
Joe Biden to visit UK in June for first overseas trip as president

Shafaq News / US President Joe Biden will visit the UK in June for his first overseas trip since his election victory last year, BBC News reported. 

The president will travel to Cornwall for the G7 summit, which takes place between 11 and 13 June.

From there, he will travel to Brussels, in Belgium, to participate in the Nato Summit on 14 June.

President Biden's trip will focus on "restoring our alliances" and "revitalising the Transatlantic relationship", the White House said.

During his time in the UK, Mr Biden is due to hold bilateral meetings with fellow G7 leaders, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"This trip will highlight his commitment to restoring our alliances, revitalizing the transatlantic relationship, and working in close cooperation with our allies and multilateral partners to address global challenges and better secure America's interests," the president's press secretary said.

