Joe Biden and Kamala Harris jointly named Time's 'Person of the Year'

Category: World

Date: 2020-12-11T06:53:16+0000
Shafaq News/ U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were jointly named Time magazine’s 2020 “Person of the Year” on Thursday, chosen from a list of finalists that included President Donald Trump.

The Democratic former vice president and his running mate, a California senator whose election broke gender and racial barriers, together “offered restoration and renewal in a single ticket,” Time said in a profile of the pair, published online with its announcement.

Trump, the 45th U.S. president and Time’s 2016 Person of the Year - so honored a month after his upset election victory as the Republican nominee that year - was among three other finalists in the running this year, Time said.

Biden, 78, who served two terms as vice president to Barack Obama, will become the oldest person to assume the office of U.S. president when he is sworn in on Jan. 20. Harris will become the first woman, the first Black and the first person of Asian descent to be inaugurated vice president.

Along with its Person of the Year honor, Time magazine named the Korean pop group BTS as its Entertainer of the Year, and basketball star LeBron James was crowned Athlete of the Year.

