Japanese wrestler who negotiated with Saddam Hussein dies aged 79

Date: 2022-10-02T15:27:24+0000

Shafaq News/ A wrestler whose career spanned from fighting Muhammad Ali to negotiating with Saddam Hussein has died aged 79. Antonio Inoki, a historic and popular Japanese wrestler, is best known for fighting Ali in a mixed martial art match back in 1976 in a match that was labelled the War of the Worlds as Inoki pioneered to prove that wrestling was the dominant fighting discipline. The fight wasn't loved by spectators who began throwing rubbish into the ring as the two fighters fought out a draw. The WWE Hall of Famer was also the first of his sport to enter the world of politics, with him being a strong pioneer for peace as he visited North Korea more than 30 times in a bid to ease tensions. During his career in politics, he also played a key part in saving hostages from Iraq before the start of the Gulf War. Before the start of the war in 1990, Saddam Hussein arrested and held around 100 Japenese families living in Iraq hostage, with him using them as human shields. Negotiations between Japan and Iraq stalled, with Inoki heroically taking charge of securing the release of the Japanese people as he worked in the House of Councillors at the time. Due to his reputation and fame, he took the mantle of negotiator and approached the Iraqi Government, with him taking up the position of a representative of the Japanese people rather than on behalf of the state. This lead to him travelling to Iraq three times in three months between September and December 1990. The crisis lasted several months, with Inoki organising a peace festival in the country as he built up goodwill with the Iraqi Government. The festivals included Japanese wrestling matches, traditional taiko drummers, rock concerts, football, basketball, karate, and judo exhibitions at Saddam Arena.

