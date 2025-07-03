Japan hit by magnitude 5.5 quake near Tokara Islands

Shafaq News – Tokyo

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near the Tokara Islands in Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture on Thursday afternoon, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported.

The tremor was recorded at 4:13 p.m., with no tsunami risk announced and no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

According to the JMA, the quake’s epicenter was located at a depth of around 20 kilometers between Akuseki and Kodakara islands. The strongest shaking was felt on Akuseki Island, registering a lower 6 on Japan’s seven-point shindo seismic intensity scale, while a level 3 tremor was observed on nearby Kodakara Island.

In response, the Japanese government activated a crisis management center at the Prime Minister’s Office. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said that all Akuseki residents were confirmed safe and no damage had been reported to infrastructure or utilities. He added that authorities remain in close contact with local municipalities.

Since June 21, the Tokara island chain has experienced more than 1,000 earthquakes, with Thursday’s tremor among the strongest. According to JMA, the current sequence marks the most intense seismic activity in the region since 1995. A similar uptick was observed in September 2023, when 346 tremors were recorded.

Thursday’s quake followed a similar 5.5-magnitude event the previous day. Seven of the 12 Tokara Islands are inhabited, home to around 700 residents in total, according to the Toshima village hall.

Speaking to reporters, Ayataka Ebita, director of the JMA’s earthquake and tsunami observation division, warned that the risk of landslides and structural collapse remains elevated in areas hit by strong tremors. He also dismissed online rumors of an imminent disaster as baseless, noting that “with today’s science and technology, it is not possible to predict earthquakes.”

Japan, situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," experiences about 1,500 tremors annually and accounts for roughly 18% of the world’s seismic activity.